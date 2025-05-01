Which term refers to the network of nerve cells and fibers that transmits nerve impulses between parts of the body?
A
Digestive system
B
Nervous system
C
Circulatory system
D
Endocrine system
1
Step 1: Understand the question is asking for the term that describes a network responsible for transmitting nerve impulses between different parts of the body.
Step 2: Recall that the nervous system is composed of nerve cells (neurons) and fibers that carry electrical signals throughout the body.
Step 3: Recognize that the digestive system is related to processing food, the circulatory system transports blood, and the endocrine system releases hormones, so these do not primarily transmit nerve impulses.
Step 4: Identify that the nervous system fits the description as it is the network that transmits nerve impulses between body parts.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct term for the network transmitting nerve impulses is the nervous system.
