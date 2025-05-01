Which philosopher proposed that nerve pathways allowed for reflexes?
A
René Descartes
B
Sigmund Freud
C
Aristotle
D
John Locke
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the historical context of the question: it asks about the philosopher who proposed that nerve pathways allowed for reflexes, which relates to early ideas about the nervous system and how the body responds to stimuli.
Recall that René Descartes was a 17th-century philosopher who made significant contributions to the understanding of the mind-body connection and proposed mechanistic explanations for bodily functions, including reflexes.
Recognize that Descartes suggested that reflexes occur through the movement of 'animal spirits' in the nerves, which was an early attempt to explain how sensory input could lead to automatic motor responses without conscious thought.
Differentiate Descartes' ideas from those of other philosophers listed: Sigmund Freud focused on psychoanalysis, Aristotle on broader philosophy and biology without specific nerve pathway theories, and John Locke on empiricism and knowledge acquisition.
Conclude that the correct answer is René Descartes because he specifically proposed that nerve pathways allowed for reflexes, laying groundwork for later neuroscience.
