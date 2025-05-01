Which of the following is a commonly cited criticism of Baumrind's classification of parenting styles?
A
It does not account for cultural differences in parenting practices.
B
It focuses exclusively on the role of genetics in child development.
C
It was developed using only longitudinal research methods.
D
It includes more than six distinct parenting styles.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand Baumrind's classification of parenting styles, which originally identified three main types: authoritative, authoritarian, and permissive. Later, a fourth style, neglectful or uninvolved, was added by other researchers.
Recognize that Baumrind's model is widely used but has faced criticism, particularly regarding its applicability across different cultural contexts.
Consider the criticism that Baumrind's classification may not fully capture the diversity of parenting behaviors and values found in various cultures, meaning it might not be universally applicable.
Evaluate the other options: Baumrind's model does not focus exclusively on genetics, it was not developed solely through longitudinal methods, and it does not include more than six parenting styles.
Conclude that the most commonly cited criticism is that Baumrind's classification does not account for cultural differences in parenting practices.
