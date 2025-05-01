Approximately what percentage of U.S. adults receives professional mental health care each year?
A
About 35%
B
About 20%
C
About 50%
D
About 5%
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: It asks for the approximate percentage of U.S. adults who receive professional mental health care each year.
Recall or research reliable statistics from reputable sources such as the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) or the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) that report on mental health service usage.
Identify the typical range of adults receiving professional mental health care annually, which is often reported around 20%.
Compare the given options (5%, 20%, 35%, 50%) to the known data to determine which is closest to the accurate statistic.
Conclude that the best estimate based on research and data is approximately 20%, reflecting the proportion of U.S. adults who access professional mental health services each year.
