According to the psychodynamic perspective on personality, who would be most likely to emphasize the role of the unconscious in affecting behavior?
A
B.F. Skinner
B
Abraham Maslow
C
Sigmund Freud
D
John Watson
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the psychodynamic perspective on personality, which emphasizes the influence of unconscious processes and early childhood experiences on behavior.
Step 2: Identify key figures associated with different psychological perspectives: B.F. Skinner is linked to behaviorism, focusing on observable behavior and reinforcement; Abraham Maslow is known for humanistic psychology, emphasizing self-actualization; John Watson is also a behaviorist, focusing on observable behavior.
Step 3: Recognize that Sigmund Freud is the founder of the psychodynamic perspective and is most famous for his theory about the unconscious mind influencing behavior.
Step 4: Compare the options and note that only Freud's work centers on the unconscious mind as a primary factor in personality and behavior.
Step 5: Conclude that Sigmund Freud would be the most likely to emphasize the role of the unconscious in affecting behavior according to the psychodynamic perspective.
