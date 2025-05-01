Which of the following is something a family attempting to improve self-esteem in a child would not do?
A
Help the child set realistic goals
B
Provide support and positive feedback
C
Criticize the child harshly for mistakes
D
Encourage the child's efforts and progress
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of self-esteem, which refers to a person's overall sense of self-worth or personal value.
Recognize that improving self-esteem in a child typically involves supportive and positive behaviors, such as helping the child set realistic goals, providing encouragement, and offering positive feedback.
Identify that harsh criticism can damage a child's self-esteem by making them feel inadequate or unworthy.
Compare the options given and note that 'Criticize the child harshly for mistakes' contradicts the supportive actions that promote healthy self-esteem.
Conclude that the action a family would not do to improve self-esteem is harsh criticism, as it undermines the child's confidence and sense of worth.
