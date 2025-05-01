Which of the following best describes the fundamental attribution error in social psychology?
A
The tendency to attribute group behavior to individual personality traits
B
The tendency to overemphasize dispositional factors and underestimate situational factors when explaining others' behavior
C
The tendency to believe that others' actions are justified by external circumstances
D
The tendency to attribute one's own successes to internal factors and failures to external factors
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the fundamental attribution error refers to a common bias in social psychology where people explain others' behavior by overemphasizing internal characteristics (dispositional factors) rather than external circumstances (situational factors).
Recognize that dispositional factors relate to personality traits, attitudes, or intentions, while situational factors involve external influences like the environment or social pressures.
Analyze each option by checking whether it highlights the overemphasis on dispositional factors and the underestimation of situational factors when interpreting others' behavior.
Identify that the correct description should mention the tendency to attribute others' actions mainly to their personality, ignoring the context or situation they are in.
Confirm that the correct answer is the one stating 'The tendency to overemphasize dispositional factors and underestimate situational factors when explaining others' behavior,' as it precisely captures the essence of the fundamental attribution error.
