The mental process of inferring the causes of people's behavior, including one's own, is called:
A
Cognitive dissonance
B
Self-actualization
C
Attribution
D
Social facilitation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking for the term that describes the mental process of explaining why people, including oneself, behave in certain ways.
Review the definitions of each option: Cognitive dissonance refers to the discomfort experienced when holding conflicting beliefs; Self-actualization is the realization of one's potential; Social facilitation involves improved performance in the presence of others.
Recognize that the process of inferring causes behind behavior is specifically known as 'Attribution' in psychology.
Recall that Attribution theory explains how individuals interpret events and how this relates to their thinking and behavior.
Conclude that the correct term for the mental process of inferring causes of behavior is Attribution.
