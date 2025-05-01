According to Gray's Reinforcement Sensitivity Theory, which system is primarily responsible for sensitivity to punishment and avoidance behavior?
A
The Behavioral Inhibition System (BIS)
B
The Fight-Flight-Freeze System (FFFS)
C
The Behavioral Activation System (BAS)
D
The Somatic Marker System (SMS)
1
Understand that Gray's Reinforcement Sensitivity Theory (RST) proposes three main systems that regulate behavior in response to stimuli: the Behavioral Activation System (BAS), the Behavioral Inhibition System (BIS), and the Fight-Flight-Freeze System (FFFS).
Identify the role of each system: BAS is related to sensitivity to reward and approach behavior; FFFS is related to immediate reactions to threat, such as fight, flight, or freeze responses; BIS is related to sensitivity to punishment, conflict detection, and avoidance behavior.
Focus on the system that is responsible for processing signals of punishment or non-reward and that motivates avoidance or inhibition of behavior to prevent negative outcomes.
Recognize that the Behavioral Inhibition System (BIS) is the system that fits this description, as it is activated by signals of punishment, novelty, or non-reward and leads to cautious or avoidant behavior.
Conclude that according to Gray's Reinforcement Sensitivity Theory, the Behavioral Inhibition System (BIS) is primarily responsible for sensitivity to punishment and avoidance behavior.
