In cognitive psychology, what is latent learning as demonstrated in classic AP Psychology experiments?
A
Learning that is immediately observable after conditioning
B
Learning that only occurs through repeated trial and error
C
Learning that occurs without immediate reinforcement and is not demonstrated until there is motivation to do so
D
Learning that results from direct punishment or negative consequences
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that latent learning refers to a type of learning that happens without any obvious reinforcement or immediate demonstration of the learned behavior.
Recall classic experiments in cognitive psychology, such as Tolman's maze studies with rats, where rats explored a maze without rewards and later demonstrated knowledge of the maze when motivated by a reward.
Recognize that latent learning contrasts with learning that requires immediate reinforcement or punishment to be shown, meaning the learning is 'hidden' until there is a reason to display it.
Identify that latent learning involves acquiring information passively, which becomes evident only when the subject is motivated to use that knowledge.
Summarize that latent learning is best described as learning that occurs without immediate reinforcement and is not demonstrated until there is motivation to do so.
