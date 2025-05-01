In cognitive psychology, cognitive appraisal involves _____.
A
evaluating and interpreting the significance of a situation or event
B
automatically responding to stimuli without conscious thought
C
memorizing information through repetition
D
processing sensory input at the level of the spinal cord
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that cognitive appraisal is a concept in cognitive psychology related to how individuals assess and interpret events or situations.
Recognize that cognitive appraisal involves a mental process where a person evaluates the significance or meaning of a stimulus or event, which influences their emotional response.
Eliminate options that describe automatic or unconscious processes, such as automatic responses to stimuli or processing at the spinal cord level, since cognitive appraisal requires conscious evaluation.
Also exclude options related to memory techniques like memorizing through repetition, as cognitive appraisal is about interpretation, not memory encoding.
Conclude that the correct description of cognitive appraisal is 'evaluating and interpreting the significance of a situation or event' because it captures the conscious evaluative process central to this concept.
