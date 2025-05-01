In cognitive psychology, levels of social cognitive awareness do not always match which of the following?
A
actual behavior
B
sensory perception
C
emotional intelligence
D
genetic predisposition
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the question. 'Levels of social cognitive awareness' refer to how aware a person is of social cues, norms, and others' mental states.
Step 2: Recognize that the question asks which aspect does NOT always align with social cognitive awareness. This means we are looking for something that can differ from what a person is socially aware of.
Step 3: Consider each option: 'actual behavior' refers to what a person actually does in social situations; 'sensory perception' involves processing sensory information; 'emotional intelligence' is the ability to understand and manage emotions; 'genetic predisposition' relates to inherited traits.
Step 4: Analyze the relationship between social cognitive awareness and each option. Social cognitive awareness may not always predict or match 'actual behavior' because people might know what to do socially but act differently due to various factors.
Step 5: Conclude that 'actual behavior' is the correct choice because it can diverge from social cognitive awareness, unlike sensory perception, emotional intelligence, or genetic predisposition, which are more directly linked or less variable in this context.
