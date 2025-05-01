Which of the following does the new model of parent-adolescent relationships emphasize?
A
That conflict between parents and adolescents is normal and can contribute to positive development
B
That parents should strictly control all aspects of adolescent behavior to prevent problems
C
That parent-adolescent relationships are characterized only by negative interactions
D
That adolescents should become completely independent from their parents as quickly as possible
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is about the new model of parent-adolescent relationships in developmental psychology.
Step 2: Recall that traditional views often saw parent-adolescent conflict as purely negative, but newer models recognize a more nuanced perspective.
Step 3: Identify that the new model emphasizes that conflict between parents and adolescents is a normal part of development and can actually contribute to positive growth and autonomy.
Step 4: Evaluate the other options: strict control, only negative interactions, or immediate independence are generally not supported by current psychological research on healthy adolescent development.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct understanding is that normal conflict can be constructive, helping adolescents develop identity and independence within a supportive relationship.
