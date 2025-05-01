Adults who have an anxious attachment style typically exhibit which of the following behaviors?
A
They often worry about their partner's availability and seek constant reassurance.
B
They tend to avoid emotional closeness and value independence over intimacy.
C
They are comfortable with intimacy and rarely worry about being abandoned.
D
They show little interest in forming close relationships and prefer to be alone.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of attachment styles in adults, which describe patterns of expectations, needs, and emotions in interpersonal relationships, especially romantic ones.
Recognize that an anxious attachment style is characterized by a strong desire for closeness combined with a fear of abandonment or rejection.
Identify typical behaviors of adults with anxious attachment, such as worrying about their partner's availability and seeking frequent reassurance to feel secure.
Contrast these behaviors with other attachment styles: avoidant individuals tend to distance themselves emotionally, secure individuals feel comfortable with intimacy, and dismissive individuals prefer solitude.
Conclude that the behavior of worrying about a partner's availability and seeking constant reassurance aligns with the anxious attachment style.
