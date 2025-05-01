Which of the following best explains why people are often drawn to experiences that evoke fear, such as horror movies or haunted houses?
A
People are drawn to fear because it helps them avoid all forms of stress in daily life.
B
Fear can trigger a rush of adrenaline and endorphins, creating excitement and a sense of pleasure in a safe environment.
C
Fearful experiences always lead to long-term psychological trauma, which people find appealing.
D
Experiencing fear eliminates the body's natural fight-or-flight response.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the psychological concept of why people seek out fear-inducing experiences, such as horror movies or haunted houses. This involves recognizing the difference between real danger and controlled, safe environments where fear is simulated.
Step 2: Consider the role of the body's physiological responses to fear, particularly the activation of the fight-or-flight response, which releases chemicals like adrenaline and endorphins.
Step 3: Analyze how these chemicals can create a pleasurable sensation or excitement, even though the stimulus is fear, because the person knows they are in a safe environment and not actually in danger.
Step 4: Evaluate the incorrect options by understanding that fear does not always lead to long-term trauma, nor does it eliminate the fight-or-flight response; instead, it temporarily activates it in a controlled way.
Step 5: Conclude that the best explanation is that fear triggers a rush of adrenaline and endorphins, which creates excitement and pleasure in a safe context, making such experiences appealing.
