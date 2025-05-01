According to research on sleep and driving, which group is most at risk for sleep-related crashes?
A
Older people, especially women with grandchildren
B
Young adults, especially males, during late night or early morning hours
C
Children under the age of 10
D
Middle-aged adults who work from home
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem, which involves research on sleep and driving, focusing on which demographic group is most at risk for sleep-related crashes.
Step 2: Recall that sleep-related crashes are often linked to factors such as sleep deprivation, circadian rhythms, and risky behaviors, which tend to vary by age and gender.
Step 3: Consider that young adults, especially males, are more likely to engage in risky driving behaviors and may experience sleep deprivation, particularly during late night or early morning hours when the body's natural sleep drive is strongest.
Step 4: Compare this with other groups mentioned: older people (especially women with grandchildren), children under 10, and middle-aged adults working from home, who generally have different sleep patterns and driving exposure.
Step 5: Conclude that research consistently shows young adult males driving during late night or early morning hours are at the highest risk for sleep-related crashes due to a combination of biological and behavioral factors.
Watch next
Master Circadian Rhythms with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah