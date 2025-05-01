In the context of theories of emotion, what is defined as an extreme and inflated sense of pride, certainty, and confidence?
A
Empathy
B
Apathy
C
Guilt
D
Hubris
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking for a definition related to theories of emotion, specifically describing an extreme and inflated sense of pride, certainty, and confidence.
Recall the meanings of the given options: Empathy is the ability to understand and share the feelings of others; Apathy is a lack of interest or emotion; Guilt is a feeling of responsibility for a wrongdoing.
Recognize that none of these options describe an extreme and inflated sense of pride, certainty, and confidence.
Identify that 'Hubris' is a term often used in psychology and literature to describe excessive pride or self-confidence, often leading to downfall.
Conclude that the correct term matching the definition is 'Hubris', which fits the description of an extreme and inflated sense of pride, certainty, and confidence.
