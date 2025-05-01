Which of the following cognitive skills has not been demonstrated by non-human animals according to current research in cognitive psychology?
A
Solving novel problems through insight
B
Using tools to obtain food
C
Demonstrating basic numerical abilities
D
Using complex language with grammar and syntax equivalent to human language
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the question is asking which cognitive skill has NOT been demonstrated by non-human animals according to current research in cognitive psychology.
Step 2: Review each option and consider evidence from animal cognition studies: animals have shown the ability to solve novel problems through insight, use tools to obtain food, and demonstrate basic numerical abilities.
Step 3: Recognize that while animals communicate, the use of complex language with grammar and syntax equivalent to human language has not been demonstrated in non-human animals.
Step 4: Conclude that the cognitive skill not demonstrated by non-human animals is the use of complex language with grammar and syntax equivalent to human language.
Step 5: Understand that this distinction highlights the unique complexity of human language compared to animal communication systems.
