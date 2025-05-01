In cognitive psychology, which part of the brain is most commonly associated with intelligence and abstract reasoning?
A
Prefrontal cortex
B
Medulla oblongata
C
Cerebellum
D
Occipital lobe
1
Understand that intelligence and abstract reasoning are higher-order cognitive functions, which are typically linked to specific brain regions responsible for complex thought processes.
Recall that the prefrontal cortex is the part of the brain located at the front of the frontal lobes and is heavily involved in executive functions such as planning, decision-making, problem-solving, and abstract thinking.
Recognize that the medulla oblongata primarily controls autonomic functions like breathing and heart rate, so it is not associated with intelligence or abstract reasoning.
Note that the cerebellum mainly coordinates motor control and balance, and while it has some cognitive roles, it is not the primary area for intelligence or abstract reasoning.
Understand that the occipital lobe is primarily responsible for visual processing, not for intelligence or abstract reasoning, which further supports that the prefrontal cortex is the correct answer.
