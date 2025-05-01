In cognitive psychology, which of the following best describes active scanning?
A
A type of memory distortion caused by misleading information.
B
A process in which an individual deliberately searches their environment or memory for specific information.
C
A method of encoding information through repetition.
D
A passive process where information is absorbed without conscious effort.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'active scanning' within the context of cognitive psychology. It refers to a deliberate and conscious process.
Step 2: Recognize that active scanning involves intentionally searching either the environment or one's memory to find specific information, rather than passively receiving information.
Step 3: Differentiate active scanning from other processes such as memory distortion (which involves errors in memory), encoding through repetition (which is a method of learning), and passive absorption (which lacks conscious effort).
Step 4: Identify that the key characteristic of active scanning is the purposeful and focused search for information, highlighting the active engagement of cognitive resources.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of active scanning is 'a process in which an individual deliberately searches their environment or memory for specific information.'
