In cognitive psychology, what is inattentional blindness most accurately defined as?
A
Experiencing vivid hallucinations in the absence of external stimuli
B
Being unable to remember information after a short delay
C
Failing to notice a visible stimulus because attention is focused elsewhere
D
Mistaking one stimulus for another due to sensory overload
Step 1: Understand the concept of inattentional blindness in cognitive psychology. It refers to a phenomenon where an individual fails to perceive an unexpected stimulus that is in plain sight because their attention is engaged on another task or object.
Step 2: Differentiate inattentional blindness from other related concepts such as hallucinations (perceiving stimuli without external input), memory failure (inability to recall information), and sensory overload (confusing stimuli due to excessive sensory input).
Step 3: Recognize that inattentional blindness specifically involves a failure to notice a visible stimulus, not a failure of memory or sensory confusion.
Step 4: Confirm that the most accurate definition aligns with 'Failing to notice a visible stimulus because attention is focused elsewhere,' as this captures the essence of inattentional blindness.
Step 5: Conclude that inattentional blindness is about selective attention and how focusing on one aspect of the environment can cause us to miss other visible but unattended stimuli.
