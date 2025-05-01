Which of the following situations best illustrates how a person's voice can communicate emotion?
A
A person nods in agreement during a conversation.
B
A person silently writes a note to a friend.
C
A person speaks in a trembling, high-pitched tone while sharing bad news.
D
A person reads a list of grocery items in a monotone voice.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that vocal cues, such as tone, pitch, and trembling, are key components of how a person's voice can communicate emotion. These vocal characteristics can convey feelings beyond the actual words spoken.
Step 2: Analyze each option to identify which one involves vocal expression that reflects an emotional state. For example, nodding is a body gesture, writing is nonverbal and silent, and reading in a monotone voice lacks emotional variation.
Step 3: Recognize that a trembling, high-pitched tone while speaking is a direct vocal indicator of emotional distress or nervousness, which aligns with how voice communicates emotion.
Step 4: Compare this to the other options and note that only the trembling, high-pitched tone involves vocal changes that express emotion clearly.
Step 5: Conclude that the situation where a person speaks in a trembling, high-pitched tone while sharing bad news best illustrates how a person's voice can communicate emotion.
