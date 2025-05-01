Which aspect of the definition of happiness gives the impression that happiness is a stable and enduring state rather than a fleeting emotion?
A
Describing happiness as a long-term sense of well-being
B
Linking happiness exclusively to external rewards
C
Defining happiness as a physiological response to stimuli
D
Associating happiness only with momentary pleasure
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the question. The question asks which part of the definition of happiness suggests it is a stable and enduring state, not just a temporary feeling.
Step 2: Analyze each option in terms of stability versus fleeting nature. For example, 'long-term sense of well-being' implies a lasting condition, while 'momentary pleasure' suggests a brief experience.
Step 3: Recognize that describing happiness as a 'long-term sense of well-being' emphasizes durability and ongoing satisfaction, which aligns with the idea of stability.
Step 4: Contrast this with options like 'physiological response to stimuli' or 'momentary pleasure,' which focus on immediate, short-lived reactions rather than enduring states.
Step 5: Conclude that the aspect of happiness referring to a 'long-term sense of well-being' best supports the impression of happiness as a stable and enduring state.
