Which of the following is a primary reason why Vygotsky's work is not as well-known as Piaget's in the field of developmental psychology?
A
Vygotsky's theories were widely discredited during his lifetime, leading to their exclusion from academic discourse.
B
Much of Vygotsky's work was not translated into English until decades after his death, limiting its early international influence.
C
Vygotsky published significantly more research articles than Piaget, making his work harder to synthesize.
D
Vygotsky focused exclusively on adult cognitive development, which was less relevant to developmental psychology.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which asks about the relative recognition of Vygotsky's work compared to Piaget's in developmental psychology.
Step 2: Recall that Vygotsky was a Soviet psychologist whose influential work was originally published in Russian, which affected its accessibility to the wider international academic community.
Step 3: Recognize that Piaget's work was published in languages more accessible to Western scholars and was disseminated earlier, contributing to his greater early influence.
Step 4: Identify that the primary reason for Vygotsky's lesser early recognition is the delay in translation of his work into English, which limited its international reach during his lifetime and shortly after.
Step 5: Eliminate other options by noting that Vygotsky's theories were not widely discredited, he did not focus exclusively on adult development, and the volume of his publications was not the main factor affecting his recognition.
