Which of the following are three environmental factors influenced by family that can affect human behavior?
A
Peer group influence, media exposure, and neighborhood safety
B
Prenatal hormone exposure, reflexes, and sensory thresholds
C
Parenting style, socioeconomic status, and family communication patterns
D
Genetic inheritance, neurotransmitter levels, and brain structure
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of environmental factors in psychology. Environmental factors refer to external influences that affect an individual's behavior, development, and mental processes. These are distinct from biological or genetic factors.
Step 2: Recognize that family influences are a subset of environmental factors. These include aspects of the family environment that shape behavior, such as parenting style, communication patterns, and socioeconomic status.
Step 3: Analyze each option to determine if it represents environmental factors influenced by family. For example, 'parenting style' is a direct family influence, while 'genetic inheritance' is biological, not environmental.
Step 4: Identify that 'parenting style,' 'socioeconomic status,' and 'family communication patterns' are all environmental factors shaped by the family environment and can significantly affect human behavior.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer includes these three factors because they are environmental influences within the family context, unlike other options that include biological or external social factors.
