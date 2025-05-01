Which of the following best describes the major periods of development in the human life span?
A
Infancy, adolescence, and old age only
B
Birth, school age, and senior years
C
Prenatal, infancy, childhood, adolescence, adulthood, and late adulthood
D
Childhood, middle age, and retirement
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that the human life span is typically divided into major developmental periods that reflect significant physical, cognitive, and social changes.
Step 2: Identify the commonly accepted stages in developmental psychology, which include Prenatal (before birth), Infancy (birth to 2 years), Childhood (early years to pre-adolescence), Adolescence (teen years), Adulthood (young to middle adulthood), and Late Adulthood (senior years).
Step 3: Recognize that these stages cover the entire human life span comprehensively, from conception through old age, capturing key developmental milestones.
Step 4: Compare the given options to see which one includes all these major periods without omitting important stages like prenatal or childhood.
Step 5: Conclude that the option listing Prenatal, infancy, childhood, adolescence, adulthood, and late adulthood best describes the major periods of development in the human life span.
