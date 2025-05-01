In the context of classical conditioning, is spontaneous recovery typically considered a permanent reappearance of a conditioned response?
A
Yes, spontaneous recovery means the conditioned response returns permanently after extinction.
B
No, spontaneous recovery only occurs if the unconditioned stimulus is reintroduced.
C
No, spontaneous recovery is usually temporary and the conditioned response may weaken again if the conditioned stimulus is presented without the unconditioned stimulus.
D
Yes, spontaneous recovery indicates that extinction was never effective.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of spontaneous recovery in classical conditioning: it refers to the reappearance of a previously extinguished conditioned response after a rest period without further conditioning trials.
Recognize that spontaneous recovery does not imply a permanent return of the conditioned response; rather, it is typically a temporary phenomenon.
Recall that extinction involves repeatedly presenting the conditioned stimulus (CS) without the unconditioned stimulus (US), which weakens the conditioned response (CR) over time.
Note that spontaneous recovery can occur without reintroducing the unconditioned stimulus, meaning the CR can briefly reappear even if the US is not presented again.
Conclude that because the conditioned response may weaken again after spontaneous recovery if the CS continues to be presented without the US, spontaneous recovery is not considered a permanent return of the CR.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Classical Conditioning with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah