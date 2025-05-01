In the context of behaviorism, which term best describes a pattern of behavior that an individual often repeats?
A
Instinct
B
Habit
C
Reflex
D
Motivation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms related to behaviorism: Instinct, Habit, Reflex, and Motivation.
Define 'Instinct' as an innate, fixed pattern of behavior in response to certain stimuli, typically inherited and not learned.
Define 'Reflex' as an automatic, involuntary response to a specific stimulus, such as pulling your hand away from a hot surface.
Define 'Motivation' as the internal process that initiates, guides, and sustains goal-directed behavior, rather than a repeated behavior pattern itself.
Define 'Habit' as a learned behavior pattern that an individual often repeats regularly, usually acquired through repetition and reinforcement, which aligns with the behaviorism focus on observable and repeatable actions.
Watch next
Master Behaviorism with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah