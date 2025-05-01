Which psychological perspective believes that behavior is learned through rewards and punishments?
A
Humanistic psychology
B
Behaviorism
C
Cognitive psychology
D
Psychoanalytic theory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question: it asks which psychological perspective believes behavior is learned through rewards and punishments.
Recall the main ideas behind each psychological perspective listed: Humanistic psychology focuses on personal growth and self-actualization; Cognitive psychology studies mental processes like thinking and memory; Psychoanalytic theory emphasizes unconscious motives and early childhood experiences.
Understand that the perspective emphasizing learning through rewards and punishments is based on observable behavior and external stimuli, which is the core idea of Behaviorism.
Recognize that Behaviorism explains behavior as a result of conditioning, where positive outcomes (rewards) increase behavior frequency and negative outcomes (punishments) decrease it.
Conclude that the correct answer is Behaviorism because it directly addresses learning through rewards and punishments, unlike the other perspectives.
