Which term describes the process by which individuals withdraw or disengage from important social roles, often as a response to aging or major life changes?
A
Disengagement
B
Socialization
C
Assimilation
D
Role acquisition
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question: it asks for a term describing the process where individuals withdraw or disengage from important social roles, often due to aging or major life changes.
Recall definitions of the given options: 'Socialization' refers to learning and adopting norms and behaviors; 'Assimilation' involves integrating into a new culture or group; 'Role acquisition' means taking on new social roles.
Understand that 'Disengagement' specifically refers to the process where individuals reduce their involvement in social roles, often as a natural part of aging or life transitions.
Match the definition of 'Disengagement' to the description in the question, confirming it is the term that best fits the process described.
Conclude that the correct term for withdrawing from social roles in response to aging or life changes is 'Disengagement'.
