The role of psychology in fitness and wellness is strongly rooted in which area of psychological study?
A
Developmental psychology
B
Health psychology
C
Forensic psychology
D
Cognitive psychology
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key focus of the question: it asks about the role of psychology in fitness and wellness.
Recall the main areas of psychological study and their typical applications: Developmental psychology studies human growth and changes over the lifespan; Forensic psychology applies psychology to legal issues; Cognitive psychology focuses on mental processes like memory and perception.
Understand that fitness and wellness relate to physical health and behaviors that promote well-being, which connects to how psychological factors influence health.
Recognize that Health psychology specifically studies how psychological, behavioral, and cultural factors contribute to physical health and illness, making it the most relevant area for fitness and wellness.
Conclude that the role of psychology in fitness and wellness is strongly rooted in Health psychology because it addresses the psychological aspects of maintaining and improving health.
Watch next
Master Theories of Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah