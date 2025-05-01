Which statement from President Bush's 9/11 address best demonstrates an appeal to ethos?
A
I appreciate so very much the members of Congress who have joined me in strongly condemning these attacks.
B
The search is underway for those who are behind these evil acts.
C
Our country is strong. A great people has been moved to defend a great nation.
D
Thousands of lives were suddenly ended by evil, despicable acts of terror.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that an appeal to ethos is a rhetorical strategy that establishes the speaker's credibility, character, or authority to persuade the audience.
Review each statement from President Bush's 9/11 address and identify which one emphasizes his credibility or connection to respected groups or institutions.
Analyze the statement 'I appreciate so very much the members of Congress who have joined me in strongly condemning these attacks.' This shows the speaker aligning himself with Congress, enhancing his credibility through association.
Compare this with other statements that appeal more to emotions (pathos) or logic (logos), such as describing the attacks or the nation's strength.
Conclude that the statement expressing appreciation for Congress members best demonstrates an appeal to ethos because it highlights the speaker's authoritative position and collaboration with respected leaders.
