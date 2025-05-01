Which of the following statements is true of adolescent egocentrism?
A
Adolescent egocentrism is the belief that adolescents are less self-focused than children.
B
Adolescent egocentrism describes the ability of teenagers to easily understand other people's perspectives.
C
Adolescent egocentrism is a concept that only applies to early childhood, not adolescence.
D
Adolescent egocentrism refers to the tendency of teenagers to believe that others are constantly observing and judging them.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of adolescent egocentrism, which is a psychological term describing a specific cognitive characteristic during adolescence.
Step 2: Recall that adolescent egocentrism involves heightened self-consciousness, where teenagers believe that others are as focused on them as they are on themselves.
Step 3: Recognize that this leads to the 'imaginary audience' phenomenon, where adolescents feel they are constantly being watched and judged by others.
Step 4: Compare the given statements to this understanding: adolescent egocentrism is not about being less self-focused, nor is it about easily understanding others' perspectives, and it is specific to adolescence rather than early childhood.
Step 5: Conclude that the true statement is the one describing adolescent egocentrism as the tendency of teenagers to believe that others are constantly observing and judging them.
