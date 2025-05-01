Which of the following is the best example of an adult using selective optimization with compensation?
A
A young adult learns a new language by taking intensive classes and practicing daily.
B
An older pianist practices fewer pieces but spends more time perfecting each, and uses slower tempos to maintain performance quality.
C
A teenager joins multiple clubs to explore different interests.
D
A middle-aged manager delegates all tasks to subordinates to avoid stress.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of selective optimization with compensation (SOC). This is a psychological strategy often used by adults, especially older adults, to adapt to changes or declines in abilities by focusing on their strengths (selection), improving or maintaining these areas (optimization), and finding ways to offset losses or limitations (compensation).
Step 2: Identify the key components of SOC in the examples provided. Look for behaviors that show selection (choosing specific goals or activities), optimization (practicing or improving skills), and compensation (using alternative methods to maintain performance).
Step 3: Analyze the example of the older pianist: practicing fewer pieces (selection), spending more time perfecting each piece (optimization), and using slower tempos to maintain performance quality (compensation). This clearly demonstrates all three components of SOC.
Step 4: Compare this with the other examples: the young adult learning a new language is optimizing but not necessarily compensating; the teenager joining clubs is exploring interests but not showing compensation; the middle-aged manager delegating tasks may be avoiding stress but not optimizing or compensating in a developmental sense.
Step 5: Conclude that the older pianist example best illustrates selective optimization with compensation because it shows a strategic adaptation to maintain performance despite age-related changes.
