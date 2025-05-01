Which of the following words has a negative connotation?
A
Astute
B
Ingenious
C
Deceptive
D
Clever
1
Understand the concept of connotation: it refers to the emotional or cultural meaning attached to a word beyond its literal definition. Words can have positive, neutral, or negative connotations.
Review each word's general meaning and emotional tone: 'Astute' means sharp or perceptive, usually positive; 'Ingenious' means clever or inventive, also positive; 'Clever' means quick to understand or learn, generally positive or neutral.
Identify the word 'Deceptive' as having a negative connotation because it implies dishonesty or misleading behavior, which carries a negative emotional tone.
Compare the connotations of all options and confirm that 'Deceptive' is the only word with a negative connotation among the choices.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Deceptive' due to its negative emotional and cultural associations.
