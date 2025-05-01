Which of the following cognitive processes primarily involves recognizing patterns?
A
Rehearsal
B
Perception
C
Encoding
D
Retrieval
Step 1:
1
Step 1: Understand the key cognitive processes listed: Rehearsal, Perception, Encoding, and Retrieval.
Step 2: Define each process briefly: Rehearsal involves repeating information to keep it in memory; Encoding is the process of converting information into a form that can be stored; Retrieval is accessing stored information; Perception is the process of organizing and interpreting sensory information.
Step 3: Recognize that pattern recognition is about identifying and interpreting sensory input, which is a fundamental part of Perception.
Step 4: Compare the processes to see which one aligns with recognizing patterns—Perception is the process that primarily involves this.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, Perception is the cognitive process that primarily involves recognizing patterns.
