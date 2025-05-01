Which perspective in cognitive psychology is most concerned with how individuals interpret their experiences?
A
The biological perspective
B
The psychodynamic perspective
C
The cognitive perspective
D
The behavioral perspective
1
Identify the key focus of each psychological perspective mentioned: the biological perspective focuses on brain and physiological processes; the psychodynamic perspective emphasizes unconscious motives and early experiences; the behavioral perspective centers on observable behaviors and learning through conditioning.
Understand that the question asks about how individuals interpret their experiences, which involves mental processes such as perception, memory, and thinking.
Recognize that the cognitive perspective in psychology specifically studies internal mental processes, including how people perceive, interpret, and remember information.
Compare the perspectives and note that only the cognitive perspective directly addresses the interpretation of experiences through mental processes.
Conclude that the cognitive perspective is the most concerned with how individuals interpret their experiences because it focuses on understanding internal thought processes.
