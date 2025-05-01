Which of the following best explains why a writer might revise the second sentence to use passive voice in the context of cognitive psychology?
A
To clarify the identity of the person responsible for the action
B
To make the sentence more direct and personal
C
To emphasize the action or outcome rather than the agent performing it
D
To increase the emotional impact of the statement
1
1
Understand the difference between active and passive voice: In active voice, the subject performs the action (e.g., 'The researcher conducted the experiment'), while in passive voice, the action is emphasized and the subject receiving the action is highlighted (e.g., 'The experiment was conducted').
Recognize that in cognitive psychology writing, passive voice is often used to focus on the process, action, or outcome rather than the person performing the action, which helps maintain objectivity and clarity.
Analyze the options given: 'To clarify the identity of the person responsible' usually requires active voice, as passive voice often obscures the agent; 'To make the sentence more direct and personal' aligns with active voice; 'To increase emotional impact' is more related to tone and style, not voice choice.
Identify that the correct explanation for revising a sentence to passive voice is to emphasize the action or outcome rather than the agent performing it, which aligns with scientific writing conventions in cognitive psychology.
Conclude that the best explanation is the one that highlights the action or outcome, as passive voice shifts focus away from the agent and towards what was done, which is often preferred in cognitive psychology contexts.
