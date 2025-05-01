Which of the following statements about body image concerns in older adults is most accurate?
A
Body image problems only occur during adolescence and do not affect adults.
B
Older adults are completely free from body image issues because they are always more accepting of their appearance.
C
Older adults can still experience body image problems, although these concerns may differ from those of younger individuals.
D
Body image concerns in older adults are always related to weight and never to aging or health changes.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of body image, which refers to a person's perceptions, thoughts, and feelings about their physical appearance.
Step 2: Recognize that body image concerns are not limited to any specific age group; they can affect individuals across the lifespan, including older adults.
Step 3: Consider how body image issues in older adults might differ from those in younger people, often focusing more on changes related to aging, health, and functionality rather than solely on weight or appearance.
Step 4: Evaluate each statement by comparing it to psychological research and knowledge about body image across different ages, noting that older adults can experience body image concerns but these concerns may manifest differently.
Step 5: Conclude that the most accurate statement acknowledges that older adults can still experience body image problems, and these concerns are not exclusively about weight but also about aging and health-related changes.
