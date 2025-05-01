Which of the following best describes the concept of object permanence as studied in developmental psychology?
A
The ability to use symbols to represent objects and events
B
The understanding that objects continue to exist even when they cannot be seen, heard, or touched
C
The tendency to focus on only one aspect of a situation at a time
D
The process of adjusting existing schemas to incorporate new information
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that object permanence is a key concept in developmental psychology, particularly studied in the sensorimotor stage of Piaget's theory of cognitive development.
Step 2: Recognize that object permanence refers to the understanding that objects continue to exist even when they are not directly perceived through the senses (i.e., when they cannot be seen, heard, or touched).
Step 3: Differentiate object permanence from other cognitive concepts such as symbolic representation (using symbols to represent objects), centration (focusing on one aspect of a situation), and schema adjustment (modifying mental frameworks).
Step 4: Identify that the correct description of object permanence is the understanding that objects exist independently of our perception of them.
Step 5: Conclude that among the given options, the statement 'The understanding that objects continue to exist even when they cannot be seen, heard, or touched' best describes object permanence.
