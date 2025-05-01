In the context of developmental psychology, which of the following statements best reflects the relationship between athletic ability and success in sports?
A
Athletic ability is unrelated to success in sports.
B
Success in sports is determined solely by environmental influences, not by athletic ability.
C
Athletic ability alone always guarantees success in sports, regardless of other factors.
D
Athletic ability is one of several factors that contribute to success in sports, but it does not guarantee success on its own.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key concepts: Athletic ability refers to the physical skills and capacities that an individual possesses, such as strength, speed, and coordination. Success in sports, however, is influenced by multiple factors beyond just physical ability.
Recognize that developmental psychology studies how people grow and change over time, including how various factors like genetics, environment, motivation, and practice contribute to abilities and achievements.
Analyze each statement by considering whether it accounts for the complexity of factors influencing sports success. For example, the idea that athletic ability alone guarantees success ignores environmental and psychological factors.
Identify that the most accurate statement acknowledges athletic ability as an important but not exclusive factor, highlighting the role of other influences such as training, motivation, coaching, and psychological resilience.
Conclude that the best understanding is that athletic ability contributes to success in sports but does not guarantee it on its own, reflecting a multifactorial perspective consistent with developmental psychology.
