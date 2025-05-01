Which of the following is an example of negative reinforcement in operant conditioning?
A
A child receives a piece of candy for cleaning their room.
B
A teenager is grounded for missing curfew.
C
A student turns in homework on time to avoid being scolded by the teacher.
D
A dog sits on command and is given a treat.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of negative reinforcement in operant conditioning: it involves the removal of an unpleasant stimulus to increase the likelihood of a behavior occurring again.
Analyze each option to identify whether it involves removing an unpleasant stimulus as a consequence of a behavior.
For the option 'A child receives a piece of candy for cleaning their room,' recognize this as positive reinforcement because a pleasant stimulus (candy) is added.
For the option 'A teenager is grounded for missing curfew,' identify this as punishment because an unpleasant consequence (grounding) is applied to decrease a behavior.
For the option 'A student turns in homework on time to avoid being scolded by the teacher,' note that the student is performing a behavior to remove or avoid an unpleasant stimulus (scolding), which fits the definition of negative reinforcement.
