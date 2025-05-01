In operant conditioning, which of the following best describes the process by which a behavior is strengthened through the presentation of a stimulus following the behavior?
A
Negative punishment
B
Positive reinforcement
C
Extinction
D
Negative reinforcement
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in operant conditioning. Operant conditioning involves learning through consequences, where behaviors are influenced by reinforcements or punishments.
Step 2: Define positive reinforcement. Positive reinforcement is the process where a behavior is strengthened by presenting a pleasant stimulus immediately after the behavior occurs.
Step 3: Differentiate positive reinforcement from other options: Negative punishment involves removing a pleasant stimulus to decrease behavior; extinction is the reduction of behavior when reinforcement stops; negative reinforcement involves removing an unpleasant stimulus to increase behavior.
Step 4: Identify that the question asks for the process where behavior is strengthened by presenting a stimulus after the behavior, which matches the definition of positive reinforcement.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct description of strengthening behavior through presentation of a stimulus following the behavior is positive reinforcement.
