Which of the following best characterizes the ambivalent/resistant attachment type in children?
A
Little to no distress when the caregiver leaves and avoidance upon their return
B
Consistent comfort with strangers and little preference for the caregiver
C
Calm exploration of the environment and easy comfort by the caregiver upon reunion
D
Intense distress when separated from the caregiver and difficulty being comforted upon reunion
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that ambivalent/resistant attachment is one of the attachment styles identified in attachment theory, which describes how children respond to separation and reunion with their caregiver.
Recall that children with ambivalent/resistant attachment typically show intense distress when their caregiver leaves, indicating strong anxiety about separation.
Note that upon the caregiver's return, these children have difficulty being comforted and may show clinginess mixed with resistance, reflecting uncertainty about the caregiver's availability.
Contrast this with other attachment types: avoidant children show little distress and avoid the caregiver, secure children explore confidently and are easily comforted, and disorganized children show inconsistent behaviors.
Therefore, the best characterization of ambivalent/resistant attachment is intense distress during separation and difficulty being comforted upon reunion.
