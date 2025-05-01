Which term refers to the emotional bond that forms between an infant and their caregiver?
A
Assimilation
B
Attachment
C
Habituation
D
Conditioning
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking for a term that describes the emotional connection between an infant and their caregiver.
Recall key psychological concepts related to infant development and caregiver relationships, such as assimilation, habituation, conditioning, and attachment.
Define each term briefly: Assimilation involves integrating new information into existing schemas; habituation is a decrease in response to repeated stimuli; conditioning refers to learning associations between stimuli and responses.
Recognize that 'attachment' specifically refers to the strong emotional bond that develops between an infant and their primary caregiver, which is crucial for the infant's social and emotional development.
Conclude that the correct term for the emotional bond between infant and caregiver is 'attachment'.
