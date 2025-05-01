Separation anxiety and stranger wariness are two kinds of _____ in infancy and toddlerhood.
A
attachment behaviors
B
motor skills
C
cognitive milestones
D
emotional responses
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the question. 'Separation anxiety' refers to distress shown by infants when separated from their primary caregiver, and 'stranger wariness' is the fear or caution shown toward unfamiliar people.
Step 2: Recognize that both separation anxiety and stranger wariness are related to how infants emotionally and behaviorally respond to their social environment, particularly their caregivers and unfamiliar individuals.
Step 3: Consider the options given: 'attachment behaviors,' 'motor skills,' 'cognitive milestones,' and 'emotional responses.' Motor skills relate to physical movement, cognitive milestones relate to thinking and understanding, and emotional responses are broad feelings.
Step 4: Identify that separation anxiety and stranger wariness are specific behaviors that indicate the infant's emotional bond and connection to their caregiver, which is best described as 'attachment behaviors.'
Step 5: Conclude that the correct category for these phenomena is 'attachment behaviors' because they reflect the infant's emotional attachment and reactions to separation or unfamiliar people.
