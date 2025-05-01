Which of the following peer pressure techniques involves insulting or belittling a peer to influence their behavior?
A
Appealing to authority
B
Positive reinforcement
C
Modeling
D
Teasing
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of peer pressure techniques, which are methods used by peers to influence an individual's behavior.
Review the definitions of the given options: 'Appealing to authority' involves referencing a respected figure to influence behavior; 'Positive reinforcement' uses rewards to encourage behavior; 'Modeling' involves imitating others' behavior.
Recognize that 'Teasing' involves insulting or belittling someone to influence their behavior, which is a form of negative social pressure.
Identify that among the options listed, 'Teasing' is the technique that specifically uses insults or belittling to influence peers.
Conclude that the peer pressure technique involving insulting or belittling a peer is 'Teasing', distinct from the other options provided.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah