Which of the following statements about body image is accurate according to psychological theories of emotion?
A
Body image refers to an individual's perceptions, thoughts, and feelings about their physical appearance, not their intelligence.
B
Body image includes only the objective measurements of a person's body, such as height and weight.
C
Body image is unrelated to self-perception or emotional experiences.
D
Body image is primarily concerned with how intelligent a person believes themselves to be.
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of body image in psychology. Body image refers to how individuals perceive, think, and feel about their own physical appearance.
Step 2: Recognize that body image is subjective and involves personal perceptions and emotions, rather than just objective measurements like height or weight.
Step 3: Note that body image is closely linked to self-perception and emotional experiences, influencing how a person feels about themselves.
Step 4: Differentiate body image from other aspects of self-concept, such as intelligence, which is unrelated to body image.
Step 5: Conclude that the accurate statement is the one that defines body image as an individual's perceptions, thoughts, and feelings about their physical appearance, excluding intelligence or purely objective measures.
