According to functionalist psychologists, the focus is on the function of behavior and ________.
A
psychosexual stages
B
genetic inheritance
C
unconscious motives
D
consciousness
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that functionalist psychology emphasizes the purpose or function of mental processes and behavior in helping individuals adapt to their environment.
Recall that functionalists are interested in how mental activities such as thinking, feeling, and consciousness help an organism survive and thrive.
Recognize that among the options given, 'psychosexual stages' relate to Freud's psychoanalytic theory, 'genetic inheritance' relates to biological influences, and 'unconscious motives' also relate to psychoanalysis, not functionalism.
Identify that 'consciousness' fits with the functionalist focus because it involves awareness and mental processes that serve adaptive functions.
Conclude that the correct completion of the sentence is 'consciousness' because functionalists study the function of behavior and consciousness.
