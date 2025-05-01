Which of the following best describes what affects the way children's brains become wired?
A
Neither genes nor environment have a significant impact on the wiring of children's brains.
B
Only environmental experiences, not genes, influence the wiring of children's brains.
C
Only genetic factors determine how children's brains are wired, regardless of environment.
D
Both genetic factors and environmental experiences interact to shape brain development in children.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that brain development in children is influenced by multiple factors, primarily genetics and environment.
Recognize that genetic factors provide the biological blueprint for brain structure and potential capabilities.
Acknowledge that environmental experiences, such as learning opportunities, social interactions, and nutrition, actively shape and modify brain wiring through processes like synaptic pruning and neuroplasticity.
Consider the interaction between genes and environment, where genetic predispositions can be enhanced or altered by environmental inputs, leading to individual differences in brain development.
Conclude that the best description is that both genetic factors and environmental experiences interact to shape how children's brains become wired.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Genetics with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah